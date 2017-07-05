Calls for Probe after Syrians Die in Lebanese Army Custody

Calls for Probe after Syrians Die in Lebanese Army Custodyإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A Syrian opposition group and international and local human rights organizations on Wednesday called for a quick investigation into the death of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody.
The four were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around the border town of Arsal that netted 355 Syrians.
The Lebanese military, in a statement issued Tuesday, said four of those detained were already suffering from "chronic health illnesses" that were eventually "aggravated by weather conditions." They were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment immediately after their arrest last Friday, but they passed away, the army added.
The announcement sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting a body with a bruised neck and bloody face.
Human Rights Watch and Lebanese NGO LIFE called for a full investigation to determine the circumstances behind the four deaths.
"We are urging a formal, transparent and independent investigation, and in the case of wrongdoing, holding those responsible for the deaths to account," said Lama Fakih, HRW's deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa.
"We have previously documented accounts from individuals tortured or abused in the custody of army personnel. We are continuing to urge that these allegations be taken seriously," she told the AFP news agency.
Lawyer Nabil Halabi also called on Lebanese authorities "to conduct a fair, serious investigation based on autopsies to show the real reason for the deaths."
Halabi, who heads the Lebanese Institute for Democracy and Human Rights (LIFE), said there were indications as many as 10 refugees had died under torture.
The Syrian National Coalition, a Turkey-based opposition group, also called for an investigation, claiming that at least 10 detained Syrians had died in Lebanese custody following last week's raid and alleged that Lebanese authorities were rushing the funerals without carrying out autopsies to determine the cause of death.
In Arsal on Wednesday, Syrian refugees blocked a road to prevent the return of the bodies of the four for burial, demanding that autopsies take place first.
But the town mayor ordered they be taken to the local cemetery, a refugee from the Syrian town of Qusayr told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of his precarious legal status in Lebanon.
According to photos seen by the AP, two of the bodies showed heavy bruising on the face and abdomen — which human rights lawyer Halabi said was consistent with beatings.
Mayor Bassel al-Hujeiri denied interfering with the ambulances, insisting the army controls traffic in and out of Arsal.
The army over the weekend dismissed allegations of abuse, saying mass detentions were necessary to combat terrorism. There was no immediate response from the military to accusations that followed the deaths.
Lebanon is home to more than a million refugees fleeing the conflict in neighboring Syria, many of whom live in informal tent settlements.
On Friday, Lebanese soldiers stormed two refugee camps near Arsal, but were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades.
They carried out a wave of arrests in the wake of the explosions, which killed one girl and wounded seven soldiers.
A Syrian opposition group and international and local human rights organizations on Wednesday called for a quick investigation into the death of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody.
"We are urging a formal, transparent and independent investigation, and in the case of wrongdoing, holding those responsible for the deaths to account," said Lama Fakih, HRW's deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa.
Here is my take on the issue.
Were the suspects in custody already suffering from chronic diseases- yes.
Did Army rough interrogation led to health complications and their death - probably.
Should the army be probed and transparent and investigate this incident and take measures (punishment and directives) to prevent such death in custody incidents - Yes - it is of primary interest to Lebanese Army to do so to dispell violation doubts.
Would I shed a tear towards these 4 dead terrorist suspects who were inclined to blow themselves up and kill civilians and/or Army soldiers - Heck No.
The actual number of syrian refugees who died under torture has risen to 15 now.
@ sos.
Alright - let's discuss this.
The Army arrested 355 suspects for links to terrorism. 5 detonated a suicide belt. Most of them opened fire or were belligerent towards the Army. So they were way far from being innocent sobs.
Finding out that 4 Syrian out of 355 be with serious chronic health condition so far fetched for you to belive?!?? Heck I bet if you pick 100 Lebanese you will find more than 4 that would have serious chronic health conditions.
You asked me how do I know how many are released. Here is how I know
http://m.naharnet.com/stories/en/232436-100-cleared-of-terror-suspicions-militants-shelled-as-jihadist-escapes-bomb
ما دور ميليشيات حزب الله في تعذيب وقتل موقوفي عرسال؟
من جهتهم، نفى ناشطون وحقوقيون لبنانيون صحة ما ذكره #الجيش_اللبناني عن وفاة الموقوفين في سجونه. وأكد هؤلاء أن عدد القتلى المعتقلين وصل إلى عشرة، قضوا جميعا تحت التعذيب في سجون الجيش اللبناني.
حيث تم تسليم جثامين ثمانية قتلى حتى اللحظة، دُفن عدد منهم بضغط من الجيش دون السماح بالتقاط صور لهم.
وقد ظهرت آثار التعذيب على جثامين القتلى المعتقلين بشكل واضح، بحسب ما ذكر الناشطون.
http://www.alarabiya.net/ar/arab-and-world/2017/07/05/ما-دور-ميليشيا-حزب-الله-في-تعذيب-وقتل-موقوفي-عرسال؟.html
وقد أظهرت صور نشرها نشطاء ما تعرض له سبعة موقوفين قتلى.
وعُرف من المعتقلين القتلى مصطفى عبد الكريم عبسة من أهالي بلدة قارة في #القلمون الغربي، وخالد حسين المليص من أهالي قارة، وأنس حسين الحسيكي من أهالي القصير، إضافة إلى ثلاث جثث تبدو عليها آثار التعذيب بوضوح تعود لخلدون حلاوة، وصفوان العيسى الذي قتل مع شقيقيه مروان والمقعد رضوان وجثة ثالثة مجهولة الهوية.
