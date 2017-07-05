Calls for Probe after Syrians Die in Lebanese Army Custody

A Syrian opposition group and international and local human rights organizations on Wednesday called for a quick investigation into the death of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody.

The four were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around the border town of Arsal that netted 355 Syrians.

The Lebanese military, in a statement issued Tuesday, said four of those detained were already suffering from "chronic health illnesses" that were eventually "aggravated by weather conditions." They were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment immediately after their arrest last Friday, but they passed away, the army added.

The announcement sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting a body with a bruised neck and bloody face.

Human Rights Watch and Lebanese NGO LIFE called for a full investigation to determine the circumstances behind the four deaths.

"We are urging a formal, transparent and independent investigation, and in the case of wrongdoing, holding those responsible for the deaths to account," said Lama Fakih, HRW's deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa.

"We have previously documented accounts from individuals tortured or abused in the custody of army personnel. We are continuing to urge that these allegations be taken seriously," she told the AFP news agency.

Lawyer Nabil Halabi also called on Lebanese authorities "to conduct a fair, serious investigation based on autopsies to show the real reason for the deaths."

Halabi, who heads the Lebanese Institute for Democracy and Human Rights (LIFE), said there were indications as many as 10 refugees had died under torture.

The Syrian National Coalition, a Turkey-based opposition group, also called for an investigation, claiming that at least 10 detained Syrians had died in Lebanese custody following last week's raid and alleged that Lebanese authorities were rushing the funerals without carrying out autopsies to determine the cause of death.

In Arsal on Wednesday, Syrian refugees blocked a road to prevent the return of the bodies of the four for burial, demanding that autopsies take place first.

But the town mayor ordered they be taken to the local cemetery, a refugee from the Syrian town of Qusayr told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of his precarious legal status in Lebanon.

According to photos seen by the AP, two of the bodies showed heavy bruising on the face and abdomen — which human rights lawyer Halabi said was consistent with beatings.

Mayor Bassel al-Hujeiri denied interfering with the ambulances, insisting the army controls traffic in and out of Arsal.

The army over the weekend dismissed allegations of abuse, saying mass detentions were necessary to combat terrorism. There was no immediate response from the military to accusations that followed the deaths.

Lebanon is home to more than a million refugees fleeing the conflict in neighboring Syria, many of whom live in informal tent settlements.

On Friday, Lebanese soldiers stormed two refugee camps near Arsal, but were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades.

They carried out a wave of arrests in the wake of the explosions, which killed one girl and wounded seven soldiers.