100 Cleared of Terror Suspicions, Militants Shelled as Jihadist Escapes Bomb

The army on Wednesday cleared 100 detainees held in the latest Arsal raids of terror suspicions, as it bombed militant posts in the outskirts of the northeastern border town.

“Following interrogations, 15 Syrian detainees were freed while 85 others were referred to the General Directorate of General Security for entering Lebanon illegally,” an army statement said.

The 100 men were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around Arsal that netted 355 Syrians. Troops were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades during the raid, which resulted in the wounding of seven soldiers and the death of a Syrian girl.

On Tuesday, the army announced that four of the detainees had died in its custody due to “chronic health problems aggravated by weather conditions.” The announcement sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting a body with a bruised neck and bloody face.

Separately, a senior official of the jihadist group Fateh al-Sham Front, Abu Khaled al-Talli, escaped a bomb blast in the vicinity of the al-Malahi area in Arsal's outskirts, media reports said.

Also on Wednesday, the army fired heavy weapons at militant posts in Arsal's outskirts.

Militants from Fateh al-Sham and the rival Islamic State group are entrenched in the town's outskirts and other areas on the Lebanese-Syrian border. The army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian army have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.

The two groups overran Arsal in 2014 before being ousted after days of deadly battles. They also abducted more than 30 troops and policemen of whom four were executed and nine remain in IS captivity.