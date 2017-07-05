100 Cleared of Terror Suspicions, Militants Shelled as Jihadist Escapes Bomb
The army on Wednesday cleared 100 detainees held in the latest Arsal raids of terror suspicions, as it bombed militant posts in the outskirts of the northeastern border town.
“Following interrogations, 15 Syrian detainees were freed while 85 others were referred to the General Directorate of General Security for entering Lebanon illegally,” an army statement said.
The 100 men were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around Arsal that netted 355 Syrians. Troops were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades during the raid, which resulted in the wounding of seven soldiers and the death of a Syrian girl.
On Tuesday, the army announced that four of the detainees had died in its custody due to “chronic health problems aggravated by weather conditions.” The announcement sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting a body with a bruised neck and bloody face.
Separately, a senior official of the jihadist group Fateh al-Sham Front, Abu Khaled al-Talli, escaped a bomb blast in the vicinity of the al-Malahi area in Arsal's outskirts, media reports said.
Also on Wednesday, the army fired heavy weapons at militant posts in Arsal's outskirts.
Militants from Fateh al-Sham and the rival Islamic State group are entrenched in the town's outskirts and other areas on the Lebanese-Syrian border. The army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian army have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.
The two groups overran Arsal in 2014 before being ousted after days of deadly battles. They also abducted more than 30 troops and policemen of whom four were executed and nine remain in IS captivity.
According to whom?
Posting such claims and making resorting to protest alleged mistreatment of suspects in custody - is a very known, very old tactic to put pressure on army to release suspects. Hezbollah drug dealing gangs do it too.
In the end all people will be accounted for - either be among released, referred to General Directorate to settle their illegal status or referred to judge to be charged. And the number of death - 4 - will be confirmed - and BS talk of 15 dead will be debunked.
according to the names released and their relatives
There has been no list of additional 11 dead names released by relatives or anyone.
List me the names of the 11 more dead arrested syrians. And make sure they match the list of 355 arrested by the Army. Until you can - I will consider such claims as pure fabricated stores to force the Army to release the suspects in custody.
and you want me to do the work for you ya 3arsa? who the fuck you think you are to ask me to prove something to you that is already proven. Their names are plastered all over social media and in the articles already posted ya zabri. There are confirmed 11 bodies handed over to their relatives and three at least on the way.

Nothing is proven beyond the 4 dead that the Lebanese Army already released a statement about. All the talk of more dead syrians is just BS stories.
Even Arsal residents reported on a convoy of only 4 dead syrians being taken to the cemetary
وقت سابق من يوم أمس أن الجيش اللبناني طلب من رئيس بلدية عرسال "باسل الحجيري" استلام جثث سبعة معتقلين سوريين قضوا تحت التعذيب بعد اعتقلهم من قبل الفوج المجوقل اللبناني نهار الجمعة، أثناء عمليات مداهمة مخيمي النور والقارية بمنطقة عرسال.
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا عمليات التعذيب التي نفذها جيش لبنان بحق معتقلين سوريين، إلى 10 شهداء في حصيلة غير نهائية، وذلك بعد أن احتجزهم أثناء هجومه على مخيمات اللاجئين في منطقة عرسال الحدودية.
ونقل الإعلامي اللبناني "فداء عيتاني" عبر صفحته بموقع "فيسبوك" عن مصادر حقوقية تأكيدها مقتل 10 معتقلين سوريين لدى الجيش اللبناني تحت التعذيب.
وأوضحت المصادر الحقوقية أن 8 جثث من ضحايا التعذيب تم دفنهم على عجل بضغط من الجيش اللبناني، ومن دون السماح بالتقاط الصور لهم.
How come you're losing your friends now texas?
You seem to have discovered that the ones you supported all along were all Salafis.
Well your pro Western viewpoint does support Salafism, see how well it fits with your "patriotism".
Mayor Bassel al-Hujeiri denied taking custody of 7 bodies and denied interfering with the ambulances caerying the 4 dead syrians, insisting the army controls traffic in and out of Arsal.
You people should share texas view, because he follows Prime Minister Hariris.
Prime Minister Hariri knows, that if the Sunnis of Lebanon are to maintain influence, they must remove the Salafi Nusra Da3ish elements within.
Yes with Hariri as Prime Minister, that does bring balance to the Lebanese goverments stability, you should be advised and follow Hariris view because he represents you and protects you too.
Even texas understands this now.
@ Pasdaran Foustique
I only have Lebanon and the Lebanese Army as my first and foremost friends. If others befriend me based on that or not - is up to them.
In any case - You and your Iranian Hezbollah party and your Iranian terrorist occupation drug cartel militia will never be Lebanon or Lebanese Army friends nor mine.
We don't have to be friends texas, and we never will.
But we still have to live together, and that is the agreement under the government between all sects.
I have no problem with the Prime Minister Hariri, aslong as he keeps the balance in Lebanon that is essential for all parties.
Now that is how Lebanese society works.
And Pasdaran Foustique
See you when the US-UK beefed deployment of the Lebanese Army on all of Lebanon Syria border becomes a noose around your Iranian Hezbollah neck...we will see who will have the last laugh.
You think I am laughing? It seems your friends here are the ones putting a noose on you like an outcast.
Prime Minister Hariri and you people have no choice, you have to distance yourselves from the Salafi groups to maintain influence in Lebanon, that is a fact.
@ Pasdaran Moustique
I am sure you Hezbos like Hariri very much because he has been helpful to you in subduing any Sunni revolt against your Iranian Hezbollah takeover of Lebanon, and making Lebanon a defacto satellite Iranian state, and a launch pad for your Iranian Wilayat El Fakih expansionist scheme into Syria and beyond. Having Hariri subdue Sunnis in Lebanon so your Iranian Hezbollah can go on it's business of killing Sunnis and spreading Wilayat El Fakih is very useful but you will still blow him up just like you did with his father once he is no longer useful.
PM Hariri tried to revolt in 2008, and he realized it was impossible to win.
Even then the Army knew not to step in, because that would bring even more disaster to Lebanon.
Only reason they supported the revolt in Syria, was because they really believed that Nusra would overthrow Assad, but they failed.
This is what both Geagea, Jumblat and Hariri believed.
The ones that are in control of Syria, will have influence on Lebanon, the salafis lost, so now it is only natural that they will lose in Lebanon too, which menas Hariri and the rest of you have to step back in order to survive and maintain in Lebanon.
Hahahaaa.
Did your Iranians Hezbollah reach the Syrian Iraqi border and linked up with your Iranians coming from Iraq yet? Have you been able to establish your dream of having your Iranian Revolutionary guards convoys drive from Tehran to Dahieh?
How will your Iranian Hezbollah gets its supplies from Iran once the US-UK plan of beefing up the Lebanese Army border regiments to cover all of Lebanon Syria border goes as planned. Especially when UNIFIL sea patrol are already blocking your supply by sea.
As for Syria - do you really think your Iranian camp will have more say now in Syria then back before 2011 when there was no US, Turkish and Russian troops deployed there.
C'est grave, c'est même très grave! The Lebanese Army is behaving like Bachar's chabbiha!
Who's the défence minister? He should be held accountable ASAP!!!
tell the manyouk texas what happened to the investigation promised by the wanking minister regarding holding those soldiers/officers who beat up the women in downtown accountable. Tell him.... Nothing like anything in Lebanon.
How else to deal with you salafis?
You must be destroyed plain and simple, you act like innocent kittens, you are salafis and you follow Ibn Taymiyah so atleast die with some honor instead of whining like cowards.
Thess raiding by the Lebanese Army is the first phase of what to come.
Before the Lebanese Army embarks on an upcoming grand ground offensive to advance and take out all of the Arsal Ras Baalback outskirts - the Lebanese Army need to comb the camps and clean them from any militants in order to secure it's back before launching it's offensive in the front. Lebanese army cannot go through with it's offensive before it has completed cleaning up the refugee camps first.
So these outrages and vocal campaign against Army raids and trying to pressure the Army from cleaning up the camps in Arsal - are more aimed towards trying to botch Lebanese Army Planned offensive, more than caring about the well being of the detained.
اكتشفت المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي تورّط عدد من ضباطها وعناصرها في قبض رشى من أحد أبرز تجار المخدرات في البقاع حسين المصري الملقّب بـ”الغبي”، مقابل التستّر عليه وعدم توقيفه.
وقد فتحت المديرية تحقيقاً استمعت فيه إلى معظم الضباط والعناصر ممن مركز خدمتهم في البقاع، ليتبيّن أنّ معظم هؤلاء قبضوا رشى (مبالغ مالية وهدايا) من المشتبه فيه المطلوب بأكثر من 140 مذكرة توقيف، والذي أوقفته “شعبة المعلومات” في البقاع مع رجل الأعمال رضا المصري في مقهى يملكه ضابط في قوى الأمن الداخلي، في أيار الماضي.
