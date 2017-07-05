France Calls for Strengthening U.N. Sanctions on N. Korea
France on Wednesday called on the U.N. Security Council to adopt a new resolution strengthening sanctions against North Korea after it launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.
"We favor a new Security Council resolution to clearly support tightening and strengthening sanctions against the North Korea regime," French Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters as the council gathered for an emergency meeting on North Korea.
