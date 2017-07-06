'Presidential Envoy' Ibrahim to Coordinate with Damascus on Refugees

'Presidential Envoy' Ibrahim to Coordinate with Damascus on Refugeesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A “near-final” agreement has been reached among the various political parties on the “inevitability of dialogue with the Syrian side” on the issue of returning refugees to their country, a media report said on Thursday.
“There is an inclination to task General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim to politically coordinate with the Syrian government on the refugee file – not in his security capacity but rather in his capacity as a presidential envoy,” al-Akhbar newspaper reported.
“The government will maintain its dissociation policy and it would later agree to any solutions that the 'presidential envoy' would reach, knowing that he enjoys good ties with the various local and external parties that are concerned with the crisis,” the daily added.
Sources close to Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement, AMAL Movement and their allies meanwhile told the newspaper that Prime Minister Saad Hariri “is yet to give his final approval to this exit, which could spare him embarrassment with Riyadh, which is rejecting any political communication with Damascus.”
During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hariri had called for avoiding debate on the issue of communicating with the Syrian regime seeing as it is “controversial.”
“The government wants the Syrian refugees to be returned home as soon as possible, but we consider that the United Nations' responsibility,” the PM added.
Several officials of Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement are strongly opposed to any communication with Damascus, especially State Minister for Refugee Affairs Moein al-Merehbi.
Political disagreements prevented Cabinet from taking any decision on the file during the session.
Several political parties, especially Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, have called for coordinating the return of the displaced with the Syrian government.
yesterday I was saying that this slime was a Syrian emissary in Lebanon. it definitely comforts my judgement.
A cop shouldn't have political duties.... what a failed government we have.
'Presidential Envoy' Ibrahim to Coordinate with Damascus on Refugees
good choice... he definitely feels at home.
It is okk if he can pick up z slack of politics and come into agreement wz srio gov to take their refugees back.
What's with- there is a need to coordinate the return of the Syrian refugees with Assad regime - BS talk.
What's to coordinate?
They are Syrians - they hold Syrian ID, or Syrian passports. Portion of them have Syrian cars with Syrian licence plates. They should be able to go to the Syrian border, show their Syrian ID and get in Syrian and onwards to wherever they want or can settle.
In 2006 - close to a 100,000 Lebanese civilians - mostly Shiaa - fled as refugees to Syria. Nobody heard of "need to coordinate" conditions to allow citizens to return to their own country.
Assad regime is treating the Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the same manner as Isrsel is treating the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.