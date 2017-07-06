Trump Says Russia 'Could Have' Interfered with U.S. Vote

Trump Says Russia 'Could Have' Interfered with U.S. Voteإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.
"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.
Does Trump beieve that the whistle-blower--whoever it was--who leaked the Democratic National Committee emails showing that it tried to steer the nomination away from Bernie Sanders and toward Hillary Clinton, and that it sought to buy the debate questions aheead of the Clinton-Trump debates, did a valuable service to the nation? If so, why call it "inteference"?