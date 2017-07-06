ICC Says S. Africa Failed Its Duties by Not Arresting al-Bashir

War crimes judges Thursday ruled that South Africa failed in its duties to the International Criminal Court in 2015 when it refused to arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted on genocide charges.

"The chamber concludes that by not arresting Omar al-Bashir while he was on its territory ... South Africa failed to comply with the court's request" for his arrest and surrender, presiding judge Cuno Tarfusser said.

However, the judges declined to refer the matter to the U.N. Security Council, which has tasked the ICC with prosecuting war crimes in western Darfur.