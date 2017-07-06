Suicide Bomber Kills Two at Bus Station in Syria's Hama

At least two people were killed and several wounded on Thursday in a bomb blast at a bus station in the central Syrian city of Hama, state media reported.

"A terrorist with an explosive belt blew himself up at the western bus station in Hama," state television said.

State news agency SANA confirmed the bomb blast and gave a toll of two dead and nine wounded.

Hama city is the capital of the governorate of the same name, and is under government control.

Last month, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad made a rare public appearance outside the capital when he attended Eid al-Fitr prayers in Hama city.

The city has been largely spared the devastation faced by Syrian urban centers like Aleppo, although it has been struck by occasional violence.

In October, at least two people were killed in suicide blasts claimed by the Islamic State group.

Across the rest of the province however, government forces are still battling jihadist fighters and allied opposition forces.

Regime forces, backed by heavy Russian air strikes, launched a major assault in June on territory held by IS in rural parts of Hama.

The province is of strategic importance to Assad, separating opposition forces in Idlib from Damascus to the south and the regime's coastal heartlands to the west.

More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.