Kiev Opens Criminal Case against 'Lost' Russian Border Guards

Ukraine said Thursday it has opened a criminal case against two Russian border guards detained near the annexed Crimean peninsula after Moscow claimed they got lost during a training exercise.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced it was looking to charge Askar Kulub and Vladimir Kuznetsov with "encroaching on Ukrainian territorial integrity" by serving as Russian border guards in Crimea, accusations that could see them face five years in jail.

The decision to open criminal proceedings against the pair will further ratchet up tensions between Moscow and Kiev that are already high over Russia's seizure of Crimea and a Kremlin-backed insurgency in east Ukraine.

The two border guards were detained last week after they "lost their way" during a "training exercise", the regional branch of Russia's FSB security agency said.

The agency -- which oversees Russia's border guards -- said at the time that it was negotiating with Ukraine and expected the two officers to be returned home "soon."

Ukraine said the two men were picked up without documents after a boat they were in came ashore on the Ukrainian mainland.

Kiev -- and the international community -- still view Crimea as Ukrainian territory, and consider Moscow's takeover of the Black Sea peninsula to be illegal.