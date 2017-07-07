Commuter Train Derails in NYC, No One Hurt

A commuter train derailed Thursday night in New York's Penn Station, but the company overseeing the rail line called the incident minor and said there were no injuries.

Inbound and outbound services from the station were suspended.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately given.

The train was run by New Jersey Transit, which links towns in that state across the Hudson River to the US financial capital.

There have been several mishaps in recent months at Penn Station.

This latest incident comes as crews prepare to undertake major rail line work from July 10 at Penn Station, expected to cause further delays for commuters for six weeks.