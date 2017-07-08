Mustaqbal Welcomes Geagea's 'Initiative' to Return Displaced Syrians

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea and al-Mustaqbal Movement Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury hae discussed the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the means to secure their return home.

LF sources told the daily that Geagea has briefed Khoury on the details of the “party's initiative” to help the Lebanese government “take a sovereign decision in collaboration with the United Nations” about the return of the displaced.

“Geagea's initiative was welcomed by al-Mustaqbal. The two parties have confronted an attempt calling for coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments (on the return of refugees),” added the sources on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Mustqabal Movement leader PM Saad Hariri has rejected any coordination with the Syrian government considering it an attempt to refloat relations between the two countries.

Hariri had earlier called on “allies of the Syrian regime” to pressure Syria into establishing safe zones for displaced Syrians in Lebanon to return home.