Mobile version

Report: Aoun Hasn't Tasked 'Presidential Envoy' to Negotiate Refugees with Syria

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 July 2017, 10:53
W460

The presidential palace has denied reports claiming that President Michel Aoun has tasked a “presidential envoy” to negotiate the return of displaced Syrians with the Syrian government, Baabda sources told al-Mustaqbal daily on Saturday.

“The President did not task anyone. He is still thoroughly studying the case to determine the most appropriate solution,” the sources told the daily on condition of anonymity.

Reports said lately there is an inclination to task General Security chief Maj. Gan. Abbas Ibrahim to “politically coordinate” with the Syrian government on the refugee file – “not in his security capacity but rather in his capacity as a presidential envoy.”

Furthermore on Friday, Ibrahim said “he was willing to carry out any mission entrusted to him by the government.”

Political parties are divided over whether to coordinate the return of the displaced through the United Nations or through talks with the Syrian government.

Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement said talks with Syria are necessary to solve the crisis of refugees, while al-Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and other parties see that an attempt to “refloat” relations with the Syrian regime that has dominated Lebanon for years.

LebanonBaabda
Comments 3
Thumb barrymore 08 July 2017, 12:07

Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement said talks with Syria are necessary to solve the crisis of refugees, while al-Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and other parties see that an attempt to “refloat” relations with the Syrian regime that has dominated Lebanon for years.

I would bet on the terrorist militia winning this one also.

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 08 July 2017, 14:50

You Ask me: Do you have the utmost respect and admiration for general aoun who is now president?
I Answer: I sure do.

You Ask me : Why do you have the utmost respect and admiration for general aoun who is now president?
I Answer: I dunno; I just do.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 08 July 2017, 15:53

Mustaqbal, and the Lebanese Forces want to resolve the problem of the mollembeqs in Lebanon only in sec. XXX...until that date the mollembeqs can stay...

Reply Report