Eight Arrested after US Tourist Beaten to Death in Greece

Greek police said Saturday that they had made eight arrests, including six Serbian nationals, after an American tourist was beaten to death in a bar on the island of Zante.

Police said they detained the Serbians after viewing CCTV footage, having already arrested a Greek barman and a British bouncer of Serbian origin after a violent altercation Thursday night in the popular resort of Lagana.

The eight are suspected of fatally battering Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old Afro-American who was with a group of friends, following an argument.

A police source told AFP that both groups had been drinking heavily.

Greek media reported that the parents of the victim, who suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital, were expected to arrive on Zante later Saturday.

Alcohol-related violence also led to the 2011 death in Lagana of a 19-year-old British tourist following a fight with two Greek taxi drivers.

Three years earlier, two bar workers fatally beat an Australian tourist on the island of Mykonos.