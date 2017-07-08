Celebratory Gunfire Shooters Unmoved by Mashnouq's Ban

Heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in several Lebanese areas on Saturday after the announcement of Grade 12 official exams results, although Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq had urged people to restrain from firing and encouraged citizens to take to the streets and “revolt.”

VDL (93.3) said gunfire was heard in the southern Palestinian Refugee Camp of Ain el-Hilweh in Sidon, in Baalbek, in the northern neighborhood of al-Beddawi in Tripoli, in Bebnine and Akkar.

The announcement of official exams in Lebanon, wedding ceremonies and funerals are events often celebrated with gunfire.

Late in June, people also celebrated the results of the Brevet official exams. A stray bullet has claimed the life of an elderly man in Baalbek.

Before the Brevet results, Mashnouq banned celebratory gunfire and urged people to report any violation of the ban.

Around 90 people were arrested after that, but at least 70 were released under political pressures.

Early this week, Mashnouq had called on people to “revolt” if celebratory gunfire occurs during the Grade 12 results.