Jumblat Urges 'Consensual' Electoral List, Sees 'New Situation' in Ties with Hariri

Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat has called for a “consensual” electoral list in the upcoming parliamentary elections in his stronghold, the Chouf-Aley district, while admitting that his relation with al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Prime Minister Saad Hariri needs “new foundations.”

“I admit that I have failed to understand the preferential vote... and it would be better to have a consensual list in Chouf and Aley that would ensure partnership,” said Jumblat in an interview with al-Hayat newspaper, referring to the new electoral system that is based on proportional representation and 15 electoral districts.

The “consensual” list would gather all the “main political parties” in Chouf and Aley, Jumblat noted.

Asked about his deteriorating relation with Hariri and their latest rift over the electoral law, the Druze leader said “nothing is eternal in politics.”

“There is a new relation with Saad Hariri. In the past, after the killing of ex-PM (Rafik) Hariri, everyone behaved emotionally. The martyr premier was assassinated 12 years ago and today there is a new situation. He (Saad Hariri) has his calculations and I have mine and each of us should know his real political weight,” Jumblat said.

“I know my weight. I think that things can be restored but according to new foundations,” he added.