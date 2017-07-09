Jumblat Urges 'Consensual' Electoral List, Sees 'New Situation' in Ties with Hariri
Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat has called for a “consensual” electoral list in the upcoming parliamentary elections in his stronghold, the Chouf-Aley district, while admitting that his relation with al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Prime Minister Saad Hariri needs “new foundations.”
“I admit that I have failed to understand the preferential vote... and it would be better to have a consensual list in Chouf and Aley that would ensure partnership,” said Jumblat in an interview with al-Hayat newspaper, referring to the new electoral system that is based on proportional representation and 15 electoral districts.
The “consensual” list would gather all the “main political parties” in Chouf and Aley, Jumblat noted.
Asked about his deteriorating relation with Hariri and their latest rift over the electoral law, the Druze leader said “nothing is eternal in politics.”
“There is a new relation with Saad Hariri. In the past, after the killing of ex-PM (Rafik) Hariri, everyone behaved emotionally. The martyr premier was assassinated 12 years ago and today there is a new situation. He (Saad Hariri) has his calculations and I have mine and each of us should know his real political weight,” Jumblat said.
“I know my weight. I think that things can be restored but according to new foundations,” he added.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat who called for a “consensual” electoral list in the upcoming parliamentary elections in his stronghold, the Chouf-Aley district.
I also immensely respect him for knowing his fat free weight which is not much.
Time for this backstabbing criminal warlord to realize his real weight. The druze community are entitled to 8 MPs in parliament. Out of those, Junblatt's share does not exceed 60%, the rest goes to Arslan, Wahab and others. So, at most this criminal should get 5 MPs. He has been acting and commanding a block of at least 10 MPs.
He is starting to look old and desillusioned now. Now hes trying the "If you cant beat then, join them"-tactics. Lets hope the others doesnt fall for it and leve him on the political garbage heap.
Everyone in Lebanon has a fixed orientation when it comes to politics based on hard foundations and generations of trust
Jumblatt's audience have no idea who to cheer for until Jumblatt tells them who, one day they're holding Assad's portraits the next they're staunch supporters of the Cedar revolution
Before we dive deeper into kess immak, i wanted to ask you if you were a shi3i cunt for referential purposes. You have the persona of such.
Didn't i already destroy you in another thread? God, stop forcing me to do so repeatedly its unsportsmanlike habibi
Everyone in Lebanon has a fixed orientation when it comes to politics based on hard foundations and generations of trust
Jumblatt's audience have no idea who to cheer for until Jumblatt tells them who, one day they're holding Assad's portraits the next they're staunch supporters of the Cedar revolution
Ya moron
Go get your Legos and fill your time with something useful. Let the adults speak, nobody reads your petty comments, you 6th century caveman
what a sad life you have.. you spend your entire day making accounts and trying to appear smart.
Did.. did you just describe yourself? I only have one account, so if you want to make a point about it you should cease doing them yourself don't you think ya morpheus.idontcare
And btw, I am smart, smarter than you and i have a feeling you're that same guy who's honor i ruined using words(as usual) just a day ago.. only a smart guy like you can include my account name twice in his for spite (its called pijama btw)
Let the adults speak? They.. FINE, I am telling you to shut your face and stick to things you know more about like making delicious Labneh sandwiches at Wooden Bakery, politics isn't for you
Mr. Morphus has earned my respect and captured my imagination for being geo-politically smart and for liking Labneh Sandwiches at the Wooden Bakery.