Gen. Aoun 'Convinced 4 Detainees Died before Questioning', to Brief PM Monday
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has stressed that he is “very convinced” that four Syrian detainees had died of pre-existing conditions before the army was able to question them, dismissing reports that they died “under torture.”
Aoun cited “the reports of the Red Cross units that were present and were helping the army offer first aid to the detainees,” al-Mustaqbal newspaper quoted the army chief's visitors as saying in remarks published Sunday.
“The Army Command has tasked the military institution's legal-humanitarian bureau with probing this file, granting it full jurisdiction and ultimate support to accomplish its mission,” the commander added.
“We have been keen on clarifying the circumstances -- from the first moment of the raids in Arsal's encampments until the moment of the arrests that took place,” Aoun emphasized.
He noted that he told the military bureau that is conducting the investigation that he is determined to “achieve a transparent probe,” pointing out that “the Army Command is at its disposal with the aim of reaching this goal.”
And urging against “rushed conclusions” before the release of the investigation results, Aoun lamented the presence of a “systematic campaign against the army,” citing “the numerous fake videos that were published on social networking websites.”
“They falsely claimed that the videos document the funerals of the four deceased detainees, while the bodies are still in hospital morgues until the moment,” the commander noted.
Commenting on pictures that emerged in the wake of the arrests, showing shirtless detainees flat on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, Aoun described the situation as a “precautionary security measure aimed at verifying that any detainee is not wearing a suicide vest under his shirt.”
Ad-Diyar newspaper meanwhile reported that the army chief will brief Prime Minister Saad Hariri during their meeting on Monday on the investigations and that “the Army Command has taken disciplinary measures against a number of soldiers.”
I hope you are telling the truth. Confiscating the samples taken from the deceased by army intelligence raises serious questions and concerns....
عيّنات المتوفين السوريين تثير الجدل... المحامية شحادة تتهم الجيش والأخير يرد
أثارَ حصولُ المحامية ديالا شحادة على اذن من قاضي العجلة في زحلة لأخذ عينات من جثث المتوفين السوريين الأربعة (أوقفوا اثر عملية عرسال الأخيرة) ونقلها الى مستشفى "أوتيل ديو"، جدلاً كبيراً اثر قيام عناصر من مخابرات الجيش من دخول المستشفى خلال تواجد شحادة فيها وأخذ هذه العيّنات بذريعة ان القضاء العسكري هو من يتولى التحقيق وليس من اختصاص قاضي العجلة استصدار قرار مماثل، وان ما تقوم به المحامية "مخالف للقانون".
https://www.annahar.com/article/614727-عينات-المتوفين-السوريين-تثير-الجدل-المحامية-شحادة-تتهم-الجيش-والأخير-يرد
Where is the 3arsa texas???? the video shows army intelligence confiscating the samples taken from 5 FIVE dead refugees; I repeat FIVE not 4 not 3 not 2 not 1 ya 3arsa.
so a junior member of army intelligence dressed in genes can override the decision of the Lebanese Judiciary represented by the Judge of Urgent Matters.
and he did not want the lawyer to film him!
Army Intelligence;)) What intelligence do they gather except on Lebanese citizens. I bet they have a huge data base on the IDF daily movements.
dude, are you convinced or persuaded ? either way what you believe is irrelevant, we demand scientific facts. real doctors doing autopsies abroad.
Gen. Aoun 'Convinced 4 Detainees Died before Questioning'
does torture only take place during 'questioning';))?
'questioning' and obtaining 'confessions' is done after torture has been completed and the detainee agrees to give a confession. In this case, the detainees did not make it to the 'questioning' stage.
Based on what you said, these men died instead of breaking under torture. Valiant but mistaken, an innocent man would have had nothing to fear and as such wouldn't have held back on anything. Based on their demise under torture, we'd come to the conclusion that they indeed were holding back information and had islamist ties.
Torture is always frowned upon, but lets be honest, do you think the US or any other major western power would show restraint in questioning? ever heard of Guantanamo? Abu ghraib? Its just a media campaign to vilify the Lebanese armed forces for doing its job
Before we dive deeper into kess immak, i wanted to ask you if you were a shi3i cunt for referential purposes. You have the persona of such.
MoeFan, cheeky shia chic wants to talk to you!
Isseh Isseh L7asseh Kesseh
Ya moron
Go get your Legos and fill your time with something useful. Let the adults speak, nobody reads your petty comments, you 6th century caveman
what a sad life you have.. you spend your entire day making accounts and trying to appear smart.
Dear children reading,
You'll hate every word i say i know i know, its hard to make a point and destroy everyone's flawed opinions at the same time as It takes exemplary skills that few..FINE, only I possess
Yes, it angers me to notice that half white half black lepers are copy pasting the same replies again, frankly i find it insulting and boring to reply to.. you're right i destroyed you, yes, but at least entertain me ma daroure el copy paste.. Just be a little bit more creative, regardless of your botched education which i will take in deep consideration when i read your next reply (I still think you should have given me the money instead of wasting it like that)
Ohh and before i leave your fuming carcasses on this thread bewildered at my glorious reply, i should remind you one more thing, from a professional to my new trainees in politics, honor, logic, being amazing: you're the supposed bright future of this country right? I couldn't help but notice that you're not, as your replies translated in arabic are exactly what a botched educati.. FINE, an unwashed syrian leper would say. How can you represent the future if you're behaving exactly like what you are fighting against, it makes way for generalization, which means people will start to compare me with you. so please, stop
Morphincus whatever you name is... You really took a bad hit on the cabeza when you were young. We know you're an old 'mature' man because you sound bitter as life let you down. Nobody here gets by an old man such as you in his forties or fifties is hanging out with youngsters like us. Please don't contaminate us with your dark thoughts and negative experiences, it's not like we care about what people like you loyal to foreign entities have to teach us. You don't even live in Lebanon!!! You've been spotted several times working at the Hess has station in Dearborn heights, Michigan.
Fawilla 3mol ma3roof!
Didn't i already destroy you in another thread? God, stop forcing me to do so repeatedly its unsportsmanlike ya cunt
Frankly, i wish i was 40, that'd mean i already own your assets and practically have you hung by a leash seeing as you are way too gullible to make it through in this world
but hey, because i like you, i'll make things quick and end your suffering as i believe its a waste of time for everyone
If i leave this forum right now, i'll move on, because my life doesn't revolve around such primitive backward instincts
I can come back in 5 years and find you here, typing your usual comments, getting thumbs up (sad) from the same 5 or 6 mentally ill compatriots.. Things won't be your way and they never will. They'll be my way, and go exactly as i interpret them, because unlike you, i know more and better. I use brains over emotions and stupid sick bias you accuse others of. Your kind will stick together and will always reject anything else, which is why you are the one percent that never gets anything back.
To a certain extent i feel sorry for you, i can't really explain it more than i already have, some things are better experienced than explained
I'll tell you what'll happen in the next few years just to show you a taste of what being right means
Hezbollah and the Syrian regime will have control over western Syria up until Deirezzor, the rest is kurdish all along the Euphrates, yes a new political situation is on the horizon, but Bashar is going nowhere (sadly for you)
Whether Bashar would want to rape your asses again isn't too sure, i mean you did send "pampers" and milk to his enemies while you could have been neutral
I think he won't, seeing as your representatives in office are already in a unified government with Hezbollah (sadly for you again) and thus content to sacrifice your shitty values for their own seats (sadly for you again)
Because who wouldn't, you're sheep, and will do as told. Anyways, before the next elections 3od 3a2el, you wont do shit
do i need to ask you again if you were a shi3i cunt before i dive further into kess immak ya 3arsa. I am asking for referential purposes only.
Now fuck off you butt ugly moronic teez 7mar.
Khalik 3am tes2al for referential purposes only, in the mean time i'll keep pounding you into the dirt, that's whatever's left of you for me to pound, ma shawaytak.. you know, for referential purposes haha
He's also convinced that the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus and Bigfoot are real.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for Gen. Aoun who will one day become president for being 'Convinced 4 Detainees Died before Questioning' and for reassuring us that torture only happens during 'Questioning'.
What a sad day for our army and its majority of disciplined and law-abiding soldiers. This is exactly what occurres when an armed militia is stronger than the state, the rogue elements within the army who also happen to be active and untouchable members of a particular —loyal to Iran — party.