Gen. Aoun 'Convinced 4 Detainees Died before Questioning', to Brief PM Monday

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has stressed that he is “very convinced” that four Syrian detainees had died of pre-existing conditions before the army was able to question them, dismissing reports that they died “under torture.”

Aoun cited “the reports of the Red Cross units that were present and were helping the army offer first aid to the detainees,” al-Mustaqbal newspaper quoted the army chief's visitors as saying in remarks published Sunday.

“The Army Command has tasked the military institution's legal-humanitarian bureau with probing this file, granting it full jurisdiction and ultimate support to accomplish its mission,” the commander added.

“We have been keen on clarifying the circumstances -- from the first moment of the raids in Arsal's encampments until the moment of the arrests that took place,” Aoun emphasized.

He noted that he told the military bureau that is conducting the investigation that he is determined to “achieve a transparent probe,” pointing out that “the Army Command is at its disposal with the aim of reaching this goal.”

And urging against “rushed conclusions” before the release of the investigation results, Aoun lamented the presence of a “systematic campaign against the army,” citing “the numerous fake videos that were published on social networking websites.”

“They falsely claimed that the videos document the funerals of the four deceased detainees, while the bodies are still in hospital morgues until the moment,” the commander noted.

Commenting on pictures that emerged in the wake of the arrests, showing shirtless detainees flat on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, Aoun described the situation as a “precautionary security measure aimed at verifying that any detainee is not wearing a suicide vest under his shirt.”

Ad-Diyar newspaper meanwhile reported that the army chief will brief Prime Minister Saad Hariri during their meeting on Monday on the investigations and that “the Army Command has taken disciplinary measures against a number of soldiers.”