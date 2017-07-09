Report: No Israeli War on Lebanon in Near Future

There are no “serious indications” about a possible Israeli war on Lebanon in the near future, diplomatic sources have said.

“Israel is relieved over the ongoing 'wars' in Syria,” the unnamed sources added, in remarks published Sunday by al-Mustaqbal newspaper.

“No one would benefit from that now,” the sources noted, ruling out a war between Israel and Hizbullah.

Tensions have flared in recent weeks between the two sides amid threats and counter-threats.

Israel has threatened to destroy an alleged “Iranian arms factory” in Lebanon while accusing Hizbullah of expanding observation posts along the border under the cover of an environmental NGO, in what it called a "dangerous provocation."

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has meanwhile warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, saying "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.

The head of Israel's air force has warned that the Israeli army would have "unimaginable" military power at hand in any future conflict with Hizbullah. "What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the... Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours," Major General Amir Eshel said.