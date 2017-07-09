Fan Shot Dead, 2 Hurt in Rio Derby Riot

One fan was killed and another two were shot as hooligans fought street battles after a Rio derby between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo turned sour, Brazilian media reported on Sunday.

The unidentified man was shot in the chest outside the stadium and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Two other supporters were shot in the leg and a fourth suffered injuries from shattered glass.

Vasco hosted the high-risk derby in the Brazilian championship and at the final whistle home fans reacted to the team's 1-0 defeat by throwing hand-made rockets and other objects onto the pitch.

Police tried to disperse fans with tear gas triggering scenes of panic, with plenty of children still in the stands.

The teams themselves had to be escorted back to the dressing rooms after waiting on the corner of the pitch to avoid being pelted.

The rioting continued outside the ground, with the police responding with tear gas to showers of bricks and bottles from angry Vasco fans.

Brazilian football has a reputation for violence. In February a 28-year-old Botafogo fan was killed after a match against Flamengo.