Report: FPM Mulling Reshuffle in Its Cabinet Ministers

The Free Patriotic Movement is weighing the possibility of replacing some of the ministers representing the movement in the government over “unsatisfactory performance and productivity”, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

The daily quoted some well-informed sources, they said the FPM is considering “a ministerial reshuffle” of some of its ministers, but that the idea has not “matured yet.”

Pointing out to the motives behind the suggestion, the sources said: “Nothing is settled as yet. The main motive to this idea is that it may be consistent with the quest to activate the productivity of the government, and if this idea pours in the benefit of activation, it will to be taken without hesitation.”

The FPM has four ministers in the cabinet including Foreign Affairs Minister Jebran Bassil, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil, Economy Minister Raed Khoury and Environment Minister Tarek al-Khatib.