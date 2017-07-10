Hajj Hassan: Army's Security Sweep in Arsal Targeted Terrorists

Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan on Monday praised the Lebanese army and emphasized that its conduct during the security sweep on encampments of refugees in the northeastern border town of Arsal targeted terrorists.

“The conduct of the Lebanese army during the military operation targeted terrorists in the outskirts of Arsal, it was not against the refugees encampments. It was of a security nature,” said Hassan during a memorial service.

"Those insulting the army are achieving the goals of the terrorists," the Minister said, adding that “the Lebanese military deserves the support of all Lebanese, as well as of the political leaderships, parties, journalists, and activists.”

Moreover, Hajj Hassan highlighted the necessity to conduct direct negotiations with the Syrian government to coordinate the return of the refugees.

“The number of displaced Syrians (in Lebanon) has massively grown exceeding two million according to information. It is putting immense pressure on the economic situation, living, security and infrastructure,” he added.

“Syrians are welcome as guests, but Lebanon is pressured. In the name of all the Lebanese we hope the displaced return home for the interest of both, Lebanon and the refugees,” Hassan concluded.