Aoun Vows to Bring under Control 'Syrian Chaos' in Lebanon

President Michel Aoun on Monday emphasized that Lebanon would seek to bring under control what he called the “Syrian chaos” in the country.

“We have managed to ensure stability and security and the facts prove this,” Aoun told a delegation comprising the ministers of economy, telecom and tourism, the central bank governor, the EU ambassador, U.N. representatives, Lebanese economic officials and a group of business leaders. The meeting was held on the eve of the Lebanese Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises that will kick off at BIEL on Tuesday.

“However, after we eradicated terrorism, we have unfortunately started to witness major domestic chaos, especially by some Syrians, and we are seeking to bring this under control,” Aoun added.

“We will reach a result, the same as we did regarding terrorism,” the president pledged.