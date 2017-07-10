Aoun Vows to Bring under Control 'Syrian Chaos' in Lebanon
President Michel Aoun on Monday emphasized that Lebanon would seek to bring under control what he called the “Syrian chaos” in the country.
“We have managed to ensure stability and security and the facts prove this,” Aoun told a delegation comprising the ministers of economy, telecom and tourism, the central bank governor, the EU ambassador, U.N. representatives, Lebanese economic officials and a group of business leaders. The meeting was held on the eve of the Lebanese Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises that will kick off at BIEL on Tuesday.
“However, after we eradicated terrorism, we have unfortunately started to witness major domestic chaos, especially by some Syrians, and we are seeking to bring this under control,” Aoun added.
“We will reach a result, the same as we did regarding terrorism,” the president pledged.
Not sure if this man is serious...
Are the Syrian refugees the ones shooting in the air every time nassrallah or Berri makes a speech and killing scores in the process?
Are the Syrian refugees the ones with the Captagon factories in the Bekaa?
Are the Syrian refugees the ones stealing our cars and taking them to Brital?
Are the Syrian refugees the ones kidnapping citizens for ransom?
Are they Syrian refugees killing bystanders outside nightclubs and in road rage on our roads?
Are the Syrian refugees the ones engaging in weekly street wars in Sharwanieh neighborhood in Baalback?
I have the utmost respect and admiration for general aoun who is now president for emphasizing on Monday that Lebanon would seek to bring under control what he called the “Syrian chaos” in the country.
I also respect him for improving things in the country and making the FPM the 3rd Shia Force in Lebanon.
Almost everyone hates it when there are plots to spread "Syrian Chaos in Lebanon" like this plot
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/49451
almost everyone hates it, but not him
