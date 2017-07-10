Army Says Only 20 of Arsal Detainees Remain in Its Custody

The army on Monday announced that only twenty of those who were recently arrested in Arsal's Syrian refugee encampments remain in its custody due to “their involvement in acts of terror.”

Around 355 Syrians were arrested during raids in two Syrian refugee settlements in and around Arsal. The raiding troops were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades that left seven of them wounded and a Syrian girl dead.

“Twenty detainees remain held for their involvement in acts of terror, 152 detainees have been referred to the General Directorate of General Security for residing in Lebanon illegally, while 23 others have been freed after it was proven that they had not committed any crimes or violations,” the army said in a statement.

The army's announcement last week that four detainees had died due to "chronic health problems aggravated by weather conditions" sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting dead bodies with bruises.

A Syrian opposition group and international and local human rights organizations have called for a quick investigation into the deaths and Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday that a “transparent probe” is underway after talks with the defense minister and the army chief.