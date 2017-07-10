Jumblat Holds Phone Talks with Hariri after Tensions

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat on Monday held phone talks with al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the PSP said.

Talks tackled “a number of issues,” a terse PSP statement said.

Ties between the historic allies had witnessed tensions in recent months in connection with the electoral law and some of Jumblat's tweets that drew a response from Hariri.

In an interview with al-Hayat newspaper published Sunday, the PSP leader admitted that his relation with Hariri needs “new foundations.”

“There is a new relation with Saad Hariri. In the past, after the killing of ex-PM (Rafik) Hariri, everyone behaved emotionally. The martyr premier was assassinated 12 years ago and today there is a new situation. He (Saad Hariri) has his calculations and I have mine and each of us should know his real political weight,” Jumblat said.