Trump Hails Mosul 'Victory', Says IS Days Numbered
President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the "victory" of Iraqi forces over the Islamic State group in the northern city of Mosul.
The retaking of the devastated city after nearly nine months of fighting signals the jihadist group's "days in Iraq and Syria are numbered," Trump said in a statement, praising Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Earlier Monday, Abadi declared a victory over "brutality and terrorism" in Mosul, after his forces ended the Islamic State group's rule over the country's second city.
Abadi hailed the recapture of Mosul -- where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the creation of the group's self-styled "caliphate" three years ago -- as a historic moment in the battle against the extremists.
The U.S.-led coalition that backed the Mosul offensive is supporting another assault on IS' Syrian bastion Raqa.
Aha...so you think Iran, Israel, and Ovama created ISIS and now it is being put to bed, by whom exactly it is being put to bed? By none other than Iran and US. And is being replaced by whom? By Iranian militias, Iraqi forces and US forces.
If you believe ISIS was the creation of Iran Israel and Obama, then why didn't we see you calling for the formation of an Arab Sunni coalition ground forces and air forces (God knows they have plenty of both) to fight and put ISIS to bed themselves? Hein...instead of people like you looking stupid by declaring that the creator of ISIS are putting it to bed.
"President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the "victory" of Iraqi forces over the Islamic State group in the northern city of Mosul."
.
...victory...yes...United States are arming the Saudis for the reconquest...