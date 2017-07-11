'Countdown' for Arsal Outskirts Battle Has Started

The outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal will witness a “decisive battle” against jihadist groups in the coming days and the “countdown” for the military campaign has started, a media report said on Tuesday.

“Hizbullah has finished the necessary preparations for this battle amid Syrian indications suggesting that the battle is already underway albeit gradually, seeing as Syrian military operations are focused on terrorist posts on the Syrian side,” al-Joumhouria newspaper said.

Syrian warplanes have waged several raids on Arsal's outskirts over the past three days, the last of which was at dawn Tuesday.

Media reports had said that Hizbullah intends to launch a joint operation with Syrian elite forces in the area, after the collapse of negotiations with Qaida's ex-affiliate Fateh al-Sham and the Saraya Ahl al-Sham rebel group.

The negotiations that were being conducted through a Syrian mediator, Abu Taha al-Assali, had resulted in the return of hundreds of displaced Syrians to the town of Assal al-Ward in Syria's Qalamoun region.

Jihadists from Fateh al-Sham and the rival Islamic State group are entrenched in mountainous areas in Arsal's outskirts and in other Lebanon-Syria border areas.

They overran Arsal in 2014 before being ousted after days of deadly battles with the Lebanese army.