Foreign Ministry Hails Mosul Liberation, Nasrallah to Deliver Speech

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the liberation of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group as a "great victory" for the Iraqi people.

The ministry called for intensified regional efforts to contain the spread of terrorism "from one nest to another."

Lebanon's Hizbullah has backed Iraqi special forces and the Shiite-led militias known as Popular Mobilization Forces in the battle for Mosul.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised address on Mosul and local developments at 8:30 pm.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a statement last week singled out Hizbullah for praise for its alleged assistance in Mosul.

Lebanon has battled pockets of the Islamic State group within its own borders. The IS, along with al-Qaida militants, briefly seized the northeastern border town of Arsal in 2014.