147 Law Students Graduate from Program Organized by STL

One hundred and forty-seven Lebanese students successfully completed the Inter-University Program on International Criminal Law and Procedure (IUP-ICL) on Tuesday, joining the ranks of over 700 students who have completed the “unique program” since 2011, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said.

The graduation ceremony, held in the auditorium of the Maison de l’Avocat in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, marked the end of the program’s sixth session.

Organized by the U.N.-backed STL in cooperation with TMC Asser Institute in The Hague and eleven Lebanese universities, the program gives participants solid legal training in mass atrocity crimes (such as genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes), as well as the crimes of aggression and terrorism, from top experts.

“It is unique in the Middle East-North Africa region and is the flagship program of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s outreach efforts in Beirut,” the STL said.

Participating students came from eleven universities in Lebanon: the American University of Science and Technology (AUST), Beirut Arab University (BAU), Notre Dame University (NDU), Université La Sagesse (ULS), Université Libanaise (UL), Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK), Université Saint-Joseph (USJ), the American University of Beirut (AUB), the Lebanese American University (LAU), the Academic University College for Non-Violence and Human Rights (AUNHOR), and the Islamic University of Lebanon (IUL). Junior Lebanese lawyers were also permitted to audit the program this year.

This year’s session ran from November 2016 to May 2017, with the final exam taking place on June 9, 2017.

Alumni of the IUP-ICL now work as lawyers, academics, and in prominent positions in non-governmental organizations in Lebanon. Many have gone on to pursue advanced education. Several have succeeded in securing internships and employment at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and other international institutions.

The STL was set up in 2007 to try suspects charged with the murder of former premier Rafik Hariri, who was killed with 22 others in a massive suicide truck bombing on the Beirut waterfront on February 14, 2005.

The tribunal later established jurisdiction over three attacks relating to MP Marwan Hamadeh, former Lebanese Communist Party chief George Hawi and former defense minister Elias Murr, deeming them of similar nature to Hariri's assassination.

Five suspected members of Hizbullah have been indicted by the court over Hariri's murder. The party has slammed the court as an American-Israeli scheme and vowed that the suspects will never be found.

A trial in absentia opened in January 2014, but despite international warrants for their arrest, the Hizbullah suspects are yet to appear in court.