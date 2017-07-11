Nasrallah Warns Arsal Outskirts Militants, Urges Govt. to Talk to Damascus
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday warned the jihadist militants in the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal that “there is not much time left for settlements,” hinting that his group might soon launch a military campaign in the area.
“I laud and express my huge appreciation of the mighty efforts that the army and various Lebanese security agencies are exerting,” said Nasrallah in a televised address on the latest developments.
“The Lebanese are enjoying security and stability, not because Daesh (Islamic State group), al-Qaida and al-Nusra (Front) do not want to stage bombings in Lebanon, but rather because strenuous efforts have been exerted to bust the cells and their financiers, supporters and officials, the last of which was what the Intelligence Directorate unveiled in Arsal,” he noted.
“Had these cells and would-be suicide bombers been able to carry out their plots, the security, economic and tourism situations would have been very difficult. What happened in Arsal, what the army and the resistance fighters are doing have lowered the risks without fully eliminating them,” Nasrallah pointed out.
And apparently referring to the abuse allegations that the army faced after the latest crackdown in Arsal’s refugee encampments, Nasrallah admitted that “mistakes might happen” but that they “should not be exploited to stab those protecting people’s security in the back.”
He warned that “there is a real problem in the outskirts” of Arsal and other border towns.
“Some of the suicide bombers come from there and the bombs and threats are still present there. This issue needs a solution. This might be a controversial point but let the government shoulder the responsibility and we would support it and assist it. I believe that the file has reached its final phase and this is the last time I will be talking about it,” Nasrallah said.
“It’s about time we put an end to the threat of the militant groups in Arsal’s outskirts and there’s not much time left for settlements and reconciliations,” the Hizbullah leader went on to say.
Turning to the issue of returning Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their country, Nasrallah denied that his party is seeking to play a “political role” in this regard.
“Some said that the Lebanese government’s communication with the Syrian regime would grant legitimacy to this regime, but this is incorrect, seeing as the Syrian government has ambassadors in most countries and some are negotiating with it secretly and publicly. The French president has acknowledged Assad’s legitimacy, so the government’s negotiation with its Syrian counterpart would not stand for giving them (Syrians) legitimacy because they don’t need it,” Nasrallah emphasized.
He stressed that “no one wants to force the refugees to return to Syria.”
“We’re rather speaking of a voluntary return and about guarantees and assistance that would be granted to the refugees… If you (Lebanese government) don’t negotiate you’d be giving us a political role but we don’t want it. We believe that the refugees’ return to Syria would achieve the interests of the refugees themselves and the interest of the Lebanese people, that’s why we have called for this, based on humanitarian, social, ethical, security and economic reasons,” added Nasrallah.
“We hope al-Mustaqbal Movement is not thinking of prolonging the plight of the Syrian refugees and Lebanese citizens for the sake of receiving foreign aid,” he said.
And calling on the government to discuss the refugee issue with the Syrian government, Nasrallah reassured that “there are guarantees and a lot of safe and stable areas in Syria that the refugees can be returned to.”
the day this iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally murdered is the day we celebrate our independence.
"..... Lebanon dissociates itself from regional conflicts and does not interfere in Arab countries internal affairs."--- Jebran Bassil August 2016
Cunts come in different shapes and sizes and I have seen them all. This one is unique: it stinks and is diseased.
" but the Iraqis created their future with their own hands and they did not wait for the Arab League, Arab kings and presidents, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation or the International community. They counted on their will and they counted on God."
Yes and they also counted on 70,000 U.S air strikes, US tanks and artillery, thousands of shias from Lebanon, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan just to list a few.
More takia lies and covering up their mistakes. Nice job with the failed experiment! Trying to make yourselves look like saints is one of the biggest laughs in history. Let's now wait for the passive aggressive fake accounts of Movaten/Southern/whatever he wants to call himself today.
Nasrallah: From the very first moment, some tried to depict the conflict in Iraq as a Shiite-Sunni conflict .
Absolutely and most definitely!
"Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al Malki fired off several remarks revealing the mission of his military campaign against the ISIS, telling the people in the squares that are being led by al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliated leaders; that the war is being fought between descendants of Hussain and Yazid [referring to the cause of the original breach between Sunnis and Shiites, triggered by the 7th century succession debate after the death of the Prophet Muhammad]; and directly addressing the crowds, saying that a sea of blood lies between “you and us.”
http://worldmeets.us/kitabat000064b.shtml#.WWUUXsaB1E4
Time for the jihadist terrorists and Nusra-Daesh sympathizers to start barking again.
Ah, so that's what you're calling yourself today^ big man with fake accounts. Cry more.
His speeches are always the same, and always done at a very convenient timing.
He is sectarian, and finds ways to glorify himself with every battle won by others against his enemy.
He is always the savior of Lebanon and more... and the world events and outcomes always prove him right... what kind of weak soul can bend to those speeches of another century... completely ridiculous, and tailor made for weak souls and sheep!
Yeah, let's wipe out the Sunni takfiri and replace them with Shiite takfiri like in Mosul.
Filthy murdering militia