2 Palestinians Shot Dead by Israeli Army in Jenin Clashes

Two Palestinians were shot dead during clashes with the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian medical and security sources said.

One of the two had been evacuated in serious condition and later succumbed to his wounds, medical sources said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the Palestinians shot dead as Saad Salah, 21, from the city of Jenin, and Aws Salame, 17, from the Jenin refugee camp.

A third Palestinian who was shot in the leg was in moderate condition, the medical sources said.

The Israeli army said soldiers shot toward "attackers" after "Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the forces and assailants hurled explosive devices at the forces" operating in the camp.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said none of their forces were wounded in the incident.

A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 277 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.