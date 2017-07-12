Mechanism of Appointments May Trigger Government Conflict

Lebanon's government met on Wednesday to discuss several items on its agenda, amid reports that a new dispute could arise between political parties over the mechanism to be approved for key appointments to fill vacant Grade 1 civil servants posts.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired the government meeting at the Grand Serail.

Before the session began, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan said: “We will adhere to the current mechanism of appointments because it eventually leads to fair results and better potentialities.”

For his part, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Qanso also emphasized the need to maintain the current mechanism for appointments: ”it ensures efficiency in the public sector.”

State Minister for Women's Affairs Jean Oghassapian said: “The mechanism (of appointments) is an integrated draft bill that has been in the parliament since 2005.”

The government is set to name a judge as governor of Mount Lebanon, a director-general of the Economic Council, a new director-general of the state-run television Tele Liban, members of the National Media Council, a new director of the National News Agency (NNA), in addition to a number of heads and members of boards of directors in government hospitals, reports said.

Media reports have recently circulated that political parties are divided over the appointment mechanism, one team is adhering to the current mechanism seeing it as the “ideal way for recruitment and opens the door to the competencies in the administration,” while another team is seeking to “replace them on the basis that each party appoints names of candidates belonging to its own sect and affiliation regardless of competencies.”