Berri: Wage Scale to Top Agenda of Legislative Session

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday announced that the long-awaited new wage scale will be at the top of the agenda of the upcoming legislative session.

“The new wage scale is a legitimate right for its beneficiaries and it cannot be disregarded,” Berri told MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.

“As it has become known, the wage scale will top the agenda of the upcoming session, and we will continue the debate from where it stopped in the previous session,” the speaker added.

The Syndical Coordination Committee, a coalition of private and public school teachers and public sector employees, has been pushing for the approval of the new wage scale for several years now and has organized numerous street protests and strikes to this end.