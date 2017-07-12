Franjieh Laments State of Affairs under Aoun, Hits Out at FPM

Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh on Wednesday noted that President Michel Aoun is a “good person” while lamenting that “nothing has changed during his tenure.”

“I was hoping the situations would be better during this 'Christian tenure', but until the moment, what differentiates this tenure from the previous one?” Franjieh asked during a meeting with a delegation from the Syndicate of Press Editors.

“We are represented in the government and present in it, but I don't believe that the situations are at the level of the aspirations of the Lebanese,” the northern leader added.

He lamented that a lot of files “lack transparency,” citing the latest call for tenders for leasing power generation ships and the mechanism that was followed.

“In everything that is happening, I only exclude President Aoun, who has nothing to do with anything lacking transparency, but I do not exclude anyone else,” Franjieh added.

“President Aoun should have made a bold economic move to change the old mentality,” the Marada chief went on to say.

He also lashed out at Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, saying “the FPM's deeds contradict with its slogans.”

“A modest rhetoric is always needed,” Franjieh added.

Ties between Aoun and Franjieh were especially strained after Prime Minister Saad Hariri nominated Franjieh for the presidency before eventually switching his endorsement to Aoun.