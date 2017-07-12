Trump FBI Nominee Says Russia Probe Not a 'Witch Hunt'

The nominee to head the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump's characterization of the probe into Russia's meddling in the U.S. elections as a "witch hunt."

Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to lead the FBI after firing director James Comey, gave his support to independent prosecutor Robert Mueller, the former FBI chief now in charge of the politically explosive probe.

"I do not consider director Mueller to be on a witch hunt," Wray told a Senate hearing, hours after Trump, in a tweet, called the investigation "the greatest Witch Hunt in political history."