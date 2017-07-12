Christian Conservative Robertson to Interview Trump

Donald Trump has agreed to sit down for an interview with Christian conservative broadcaster Pat Robertson on Wednesday amid a cascade of revelations about Russian election meddling that have rocked the White House.

"The president will have the opportunity to address a wide range of issues from the Russia coverage and former FBI director James Comey to health care reform and presidential nominees," the Christian Broadcasting Network said on its website.

The network said Robertson would interview Trump at the White House on Wednesday, but that it would be aired during Thursday's showing of "The 700 Club," CBN's flagship Christian-focused syndicated show.

The show, one of the longest-running programs in broadcast history, has served as an influential platform for the Christian conservative movement, an important part of Trump's political base.

Robertson, 87, is a former Southern Baptist minister who founded the network and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988.

He currently is the chancellor and CEO of Regent University.

Trump has laid low since last weekend. But his son Donald Trump Jr has found himself at the center of a swirling controversy this week over his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.

The younger Trump arranged the meeting, which was also attended by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign manager Paul Manafort, on the promise of getting dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A chain of emails about the meeting released Tuesday by Donald Jr show he had been told the information being offered was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

"If it's what you say, I love it," the younger Trump responded in one of the emails.