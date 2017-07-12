Trump Says He Gets Along 'Very, Very Well' with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview Wednesday that he had a good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and that the two have a good relationship.

"People said, 'Oh, they shouldn't get along.' Well, who are the people that are saying that? I think we get along very, very well," Trump told evangelical Christian leader Pat Robertson on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

"We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they. It doesn't make sense not to have some kind of a relationship," Trump said.