Venezuela High Court Fails to Issue Ruling on Attorney General

Venezuela's top court failed to meet a Wednesday deadline on whether to suspend Attorney General Luisa Ortega -- one of the most prominent detractors of President Nicolas Maduro -- and put her on trial.

Ortega, 59, is the most senior figure to defy Maduro as he fends off efforts to remove him from power in the volatile oil-exporting nation which has been gripped by more than three months of deadly unrest amid a desperate economic crisis.

"I have not committed any crimes, I denounce the magistrates who are prosecuting me because they are not legitimate," Ortega said in a radio interview.

"The most they can do is kill me. I'm not afraid," she declared.

The Supreme Court could be taking its time in making a decision, said attorney Jesus Ollarves, who noted that the law allows up to 30 days in these types of cases.

"They may be taking the pulse of the political situation before deciding," he said.

Ortega has accused the pro-government Supreme Court of undermining democracy through a short-lived ruling that seized power from the opposition-led legislature.

As violence swelled, Ortega accused police of killing protesters -- comments that enraged Maduro, who branded her a traitor.

Ortega also accused Maduro of violating the constitution with his plan to hold an unelected special assembly to rewrite it.

She has vowed to remain in office, even if the high court orders her dismissal.

Ortega's stand has raised the prospect of a split in the government camp that could tip the balance in a power struggle that has left more than 90 people dead in street protests.

Critics blame Maduro, a socialist, for the country's economic crisis. He says the chaos is the result of a US-backed conspiracy.

Ortega backed the "Chavista" socialist movement launched by Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez, but broke ranks with the current president in March.