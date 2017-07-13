Muguruza Storms into Wimbledon Final

Garbine Muguruza stormed into her second Wimbledon final in three years with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of nerve-ridden Magdalena Rybarikova in just 64 minutes on Center Court on Thursday.

Muguruza, seeded 14th, took advantage of a woeful performance from the Slovak world number 87 to secure her third Grand Slam final appearance.

The 23-year-old, beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, will take on Britain's Johanna Konta or five-time champion Venus Williams in Saturday's title match.