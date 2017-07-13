Mobile version

Trump Says Son is a 'Wonderful' Man, Did Nothing Wrong

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 July 2017, 20:26
W460

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his son Donald Jr on Thursday after he was criticized for accepted a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the U.S. election campaign last year.

"As far as my son is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. It was a short meeting," he said.

"From a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting,"Trump added.

The purported purpose behind taking the meeting was to gather damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 0