Jerusalem Top Muslim Cleric Briefly Held by Israel after Attack

Jerusalem's top Islamic cleric was released after being detained by Israeli police Friday following an attack at a sensitive holy site that killed two Israeli policemen and three Arab Israeli gunmen, he told AFP.

In a brief telephone conversation, the grand mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Ahmad Hussein confirmed he had been released, but provided no other details.

His son said he was released without charge after being questioned over his call for Muslims to come to Jerusalem.

Crowds had gathered in the Old City and Hussein had criticized the Israeli authorities for closing the al-Aqsa mosque compound to Friday prayers after the attack.