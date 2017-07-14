Federer into 11th Wimbledon Final

Seven-time champion Roger Federer reached his 11th Wimbledon final on Friday, downing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

The 35-year-old, bidding to win a record eighth title and become the oldest champion at the All England Club in the Open era, will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.

Seventh seeded Cilic reached his first Wimbledon championship match at the 11th attempt with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over America's Sam Querrey.