Tennis: Pliskova World No.1 as Rivals Wilt
Karolina Pliskova is the new world number one in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday despite never having won a major tournament.
The 25-year-old Czech jumped from third place to the top after world number two Simona Halep lost in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and previous top ranked Angelique Kerber fell in the fourth round.
Pliskova becomes number one without ever having lifted one of the four majors in tennis.
She did however reach the U.S. Open final last year, the French Open semi-finals this year and has won three tour titles in 2017: Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne.
Rankings:
1. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6855 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 6670
3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5975
4. Johanna Konta (GBR) 5110
5. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4990
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4935
7. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4780
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4500
9. Venus Williams (USA) 4461
10. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3985
11. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 3710
12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3530
13. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3155
14. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 3135
15. Serena Williams (USA) 2810
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2353
17. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2235
18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2160
19. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2121
20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 1955