Tennis: Pliskova World No.1 as Rivals Wilt

Karolina Pliskova is the new world number one in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday despite never having won a major tournament.

The 25-year-old Czech jumped from third place to the top after world number two Simona Halep lost in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and previous top ranked Angelique Kerber fell in the fourth round.

Pliskova becomes number one without ever having lifted one of the four majors in tennis.

She did however reach the U.S. Open final last year, the French Open semi-finals this year and has won three tour titles in 2017: Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne.

Rankings:

1. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6855 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 6670

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5975

4. Johanna Konta (GBR) 5110

5. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4990

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4935

7. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4780

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4500

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4461

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3985

11. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 3710

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3530

13. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3155

14. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 3135

15. Serena Williams (USA) 2810

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2353

17. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2235

18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2160

19. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2121

20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 1955