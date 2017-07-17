Federer Climbs ATP Rankings
Roger Federer climbed to third place in the latest ATP rankings Monday on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph.
His 19th grand slam win saw the Swiss jump two places up the rankings still dominated by Britain's Andy Murray, eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, while Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round, holds on to second place.
ATP rankings:
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.750 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545
4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,325
5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,140
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,075
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,030
8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,740
9. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,310
10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,160
11. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,160
12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805
13. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,775
14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,605
15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570
16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350
17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,290
18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255
19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,245
20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,940