Federer Climbs ATP Rankings

Roger Federer climbed to third place in the latest ATP rankings Monday on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph.

His 19th grand slam win saw the Swiss jump two places up the rankings still dominated by Britain's Andy Murray, eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, while Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round, holds on to second place.

ATP rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.750 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,160

11. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,160

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805

13. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,775

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,605

15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570

16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350

17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,290

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,245

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,940