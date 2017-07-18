Court Orders Kremlin Foe Navalny to Pay Up over Graft Case

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and two other defendants to pay 2.2 million rubles ($37,000) in legal compensation, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

The ruling concerns the high-profile trial in which Navalny was convicted of embezzlement, a judgment he condemns as politically motivated.

Navalny, who has declared his aim to stand for president, is involved in a number of legal cases that constantly hamper his fight against President Vladimir Putin.

The anti-corruption campaigner is serving a five-year suspended sentence for embezzlement. His conviction as it stands means that he is not eligible to run for public office, although he argues this violates the constitution.

Navalny, his former business partner Pyotr Ofitserov and a third man, the former director of Kirovles state timber company who gave evidence against them, were convicted of embezzlement over a 2009 business deal.

The European Court of Human Rights overturned the verdict saying they did not have a fair trial, but Russia repeated the verdict in a retrial.

In 2015 the same court ordered the men to pay 16 million rubles to Kirovles, which is bankrupt, but a higher court threw out the ruling. The latest ruling slashes the amount of compensation.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said that "the main thing that the court ruling shows is that Navalny and Ofitserov did not commit any 16 million ruble embezzlement."

He said that Navalny would appeal against the verdict. The politician did not attend court.