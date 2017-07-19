Berlin Summons Turkish Envoy over Detention of Activist

Berlin Summons Turkish Envoy over Detention of Activistإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Berlin on Wednesday summoned Turkey's ambassador over the detention of a German human rights activist who was remanded in Turkish custody this week.
"The Turkish government needs to immediately and directly hear the German government's outrage and incomprehension as well as its crystal-clear expectations in the case of Peter Steudtner, and this time without diplomatic niceties," ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said.
