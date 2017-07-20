CIA Reportedly Halting Support for Syria Rebels

CIA Reportedly Halting Support for Syria Rebelsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Central Intelligence Agency is shutting down its program to support rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
Citing unnamed US officials, the Post said the four-year-old covert operation has had limited impact, especially since Russian forces stepped in to support Assad in 2015.
President Donald Trump made the decision to drop the program nearly a month ago, according to the Post, after meeting with CIA chief Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor HR McMaster.
White House and CIA officials declined to comment on the report.
The Post said phasing out the CIA program reflects Trump's "interest in finding ways to work with Russia" as well as "an acknowledgment of Washington's limited leverage and desire to remove Assad from power."
The decision came as the US and Russia negotiated a ceasefire in southwest Syria, covering some of the area from which the rebels operated.
The ceasefire was announced on July 7 at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany where Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first face-to-face meeting.
President Barack Obama approved the rebel aid program in 2013 as various insurgent groups sought external support in a general uprising against the Assad regime.
Thousands of Syrian anti-government fighters were trained and armed.
But the US commitment remained ambiguous amid doubts in some quarters that the rebels could actually manage to depose Assad and as attention turned to the rising power of the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.
Support for the program further eroded last year after the rebels lost the areas they held in the Syrian city of Aleppo under a brutal Russian-backed government assault.
Well good! Everyone remembers how the CIA first went to Syria under the pretext of "defending Yanks citizens who had been living in Syrian villages along the border for hundred of years". Then they said that the CIA were in Syrian to "protect Yankee religious sites". Then we were told that if the CIA hadn't gone to Syria "the terrorist would be coming to Lebanon"; and that's why, I guess, when the CIA liberated the Syrian villages along the border they let the terrorists withdraw into the Lebanese border but they forgot to tell the Lebanese army or anyone else in Lebanon about it. Besides last May the CIA's Secretary-General announced that "they will withdraw from their positions on the Lebanese side of the eastern border" because now they were part of a global strategy .
Well seems like the U.S will stick to the kurds, they now realize that all the other groups are Salafis.
Even still, America is a big dog that keeps kurd puppies to use for their agenda.
Just like they use the Saudi Arabs.