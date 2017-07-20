Turkey PM Lashes Out at Cyprus's 'Dangerous' Energy Plans

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday accused Cyprus of taking "dangerous" and one-sided steps in its search for energy in the Mediterranean, during a visit to the divided island.

"Turkey believes the energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean are an opportunity but the one-sided steps taken by the Greek Cypriot side are untimely, dangerous and encouraging the lack of a solution," he said at a ceremony in Nicosia, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

Negotiations between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders to reunify the island broke down in Switzerland on July 6 after the United Nations failed to broker a compromise deal.

Turkey argues that breakaway northern Cyprus, where Ankara has stationed tens of thousands of troops, has rights to any reserves discovered.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned global companies to stay away from any energy deal with the Greek Cypriots or lose Turkey's friendship.