Mogherini Urges Talks to Resolve Gulf crisis

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini on Sunday called for swift direct talks to resolve the Gulf crisis between Qatar and its neighbors.

Mogherini's call came after she met Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah and other officials and expressed EU support for Kuwait's "relentless mediation efforts" in the dispute.

The emir has been mediating to resolve the crisis after three Gulf states and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremist groups.

Last month, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions, including the closure of its only land border.

Mogherini in a statement on Sunday called on "all the parties to enter into negotiations to agree clear principles and a roadmap for a swift resolution of the crisis."

She said the EU was ready to support the process of negotiations and assist in the implementation of a plan for the resolution of the crisis, in particular in the area of counter-terrorism.