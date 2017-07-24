Palestinian Stabs Israeli Near Tel Aviv

A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in the neck at a fast food restaurant near the commercial capital of Tel Aviv on Monday before being arrested, police said.

"A resident from Qalqilya, 21, stabbed an Israeli in the neck with a knife," in the attack in Petah Tikva, they said in a statement. "The attacker tried to flee" but was arrested by police.

The condition of the man, a 32-year-old Arab Israeli, was not believed to be life threatening. Police suggested the assailant may have thought his target was Jewish.

The attack was the latest in an uptick of violence since July 14, when three Israeli Arabs killed two Israeli security guards near the sensitive Haram al-Sharif mosque compound in Jerusalem before being shot dead.

In response Israel installed metal detectors at entrances to the site, sparking major protests and clashes in which five Palestinians have been killed.

Three Israelis were also killed last Friday when a Palestinian broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and stabbed them.