Pedro Suffered Multiple Fractures, Says Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said Monday that forward Pedro sustained "multiple fractures" to his face after colliding with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was taken to hospital with a bloodied face after Ospina flew into him while clearing a ball with two fists during the Blues’ 3-0 pre-season win over their London rivals in Beijing on Saturday.

Pedro spent the night in a Beijing hospital and returned to London the following day.

Speaking to media in Singapore ahead of a friendly with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Conte said: “The situation was more serious because I hoped that it would only be a concussion.

"Instead he had multiple fractures and I think with a mask in 10 days, he could come back to work for us."

Conte said there was no ill-feeling towards Ospina.

"Absolutely no, because I was a player, I know these accidental (challenges) could happen," said Conte. "Ospina tried to take the ball."

Ahead of the clash with Bayern, Conte confirmed that new signing Alvaro Morata is in line to make his first appearance for the Premier League champions.

"In my plan it is to give him the possibility to play a part of the game against Munich for sure," said the Italian.

Spanish international Morata signed for Chelsea last week in a deal reported to be worth up to 80 million euros ($92 million).

Asked about Diego Costa -- the man Morata is likely to replace -- Conte did not comment.

He also refused to discuss midfielder Nemanja Matic, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

"I don’t like to talk about players still here with us," added the Chelsea boss.