Erdogan Urges all Muslims to 'Visit' and 'Protect' Jerusalem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all Muslims to visit and protect Jerusalem after violence broke out over metal detectors that Israel installed and later removed from a sensitive holy site in the city.

"From here I make a call to all Muslims. Anyone who has the opportunity should visit Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa mosque," Erdogan said in Ankara, adding: "Come, let's all protect Jerusalem."

He was referring to the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.