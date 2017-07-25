Simeone Reportedly Extends Atletico Contract to 2019

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract with the capital club until 2019, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

The 47-year-old Argentinian had shortened his contract from 2020 to 2018 after his side's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last year.

But Cadena SER reported on Tuesday that he had "reached an agreement with Atletico to extend his contract by an extra year", without giving further details.

Since cutting the length of his contract, Simeone has repeatedly stated his desire to stay at Atletico, who he has led to three major trophies including the 2014 La Liga title.